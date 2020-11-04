Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for WW International, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $22.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in WW International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

