Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PCSB Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PCSB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PCSB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PCSB opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 14.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.