Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OSI Systems, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

OSI Systems stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

