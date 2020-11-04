Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -374.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,378,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

