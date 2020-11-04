Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for KLA Corporation Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $210.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $223.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $190.05. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in KLA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $1,836,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,665 shares of company stock valued at $9,926,096. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.