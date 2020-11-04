Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

SPSC stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

