Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.94 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 386.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 204,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

