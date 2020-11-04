Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Raised by Analyst

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARW. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

ARW stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

