Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised by Analyst

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 163.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

