Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rollins, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Rollins stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

Rollins shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

