Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

