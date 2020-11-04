Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NYSE:BAX opened at $77.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

