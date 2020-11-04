Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $135.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,535.33.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,048.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,906.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

