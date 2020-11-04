Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

