Prudential PLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,204,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after acquiring an additional 794,867 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,335,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,988,000 after acquiring an additional 655,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after purchasing an additional 395,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,001,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,795,000 after purchasing an additional 338,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

