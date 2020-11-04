Prudential PLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of Vistra worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

