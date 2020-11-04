Prudential PLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,320 shares of company stock worth $1,281,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

