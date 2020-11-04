Prudential PLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $570,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,351,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,670,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

HELE opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.