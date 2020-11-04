Prudential PLC Sells 691,322 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691,322 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,269 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ JD opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

