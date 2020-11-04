Prudential PLC Sells 61,510 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ACWI stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.12.

