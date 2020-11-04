Prudential PLC Sells 58,500 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.