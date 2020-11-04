Prudential PLC Sells 56,276 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,276 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

