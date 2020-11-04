Prudential PLC Sells 55,500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.