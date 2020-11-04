Prudential PLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.27% of Henry Schein worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

