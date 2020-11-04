Prudential PLC Sells 4,417 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

