Prudential PLC Sells 343 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credicorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after buying an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.40 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

