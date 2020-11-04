Prudential PLC Sells 24,750 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 10.73% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

