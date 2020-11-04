Prudential PLC Sells 23,750 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.63% of Terex worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

