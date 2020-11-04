Prudential PLC Sells 20,677 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after buying an additional 122,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

