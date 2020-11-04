Prudential PLC Sells 20,677 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,710,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 486.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

