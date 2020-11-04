Prudential PLC Sells 19,900 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.75% of Axos Financial worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

