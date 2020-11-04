Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.