Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 693.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 946,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

