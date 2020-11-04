Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.39% of Kennametal worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -415.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

