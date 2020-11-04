Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.75% of Axos Financial worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $24,272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

