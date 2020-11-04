Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 480,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,335,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,988,000 after buying an additional 655,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after buying an additional 395,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,001,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,795,000 after buying an additional 338,300 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

