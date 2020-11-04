Prudential PLC Purchases 34,450 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.45% of FLIR Systems worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 441,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 220,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

