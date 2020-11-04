Prudential PLC Purchases 118,000 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

KRG opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $915.43 million, a P/E ratio of -90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.