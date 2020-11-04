Prudential PLC Purchases 118,000 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 456,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $915.43 million, a P/E ratio of -90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.