Prudential PLC Purchases 1,063,510 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,010,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,613,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after purchasing an additional 907,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,267,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

