Prudential PLC Makes New $14.07 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

