Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,498 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $165,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

