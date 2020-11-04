Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.21% of Premier worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 235,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PINC stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

