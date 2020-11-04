Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,290,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.21 and a 200 day moving average of $256.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

