Prudential PLC Invests $35.54 Million in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,751,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 178,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE TV opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

