Prudential PLC Invests $17.31 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,313,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.