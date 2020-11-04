Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 361,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

