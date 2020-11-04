Prudential PLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.92% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.