Prudential PLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,634,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

