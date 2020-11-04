Prudential PLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

